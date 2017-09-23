Fashion Guidance From The Best Industry Insiders

Many times, when someone is trying to improve themselves they forget about fashion. They think of fashion as a frivolous enterprise, when nothing could be further than the truth. What you choose to wrap your body in says a lot about you. Here are some stylish fashion tips to make sure you're saying the right thing!

When you wear two items of the same color, make sure that the shades are a perfect or near-perfect match. For example, do not wear a navy blue shirt with a midnight blue pair of pants. Even though they are both blue, it does not look as well put together as it would have if both pieces were the same color.

If you have patches of gray in your hair, consider using a semipermanent dye. The gray will appear to be the same color as the rest of your hair and will last about two months. While you can't really lighten your hair with this tactic, you can choose to darken your locks if you want.

If you are going to a formal event and aren't quite sure what to wear, you can't fail with a simple black dress. No matter what the decade, a simple, little black dress has always been in style and will never go out. Consider this next time you aren't sure what to wear.

Consider keeping a tailor's number on hand. While many people can fit into the mass-produced sizes available at most retailers, clothes look and feel better when tailored. A tailor can either make or refine most clothing that you want to wear. If you really like a particular piece from your favorite store, yet it could use an adjustment, call your tailor.

If you are starting to go gray, try using a vegetable dye. As long as it is just a few strands that are causing anxiety, this product should do the trick. It turns the gray a shade that is a tad lighter than the rest of your hair. Using vegetable dye will make it look as though you have nice, new highlights and will then fade out over about three months.

Do not use sponges to apply your liquid and cream based foundations and blushes. You will lose product in the sponge every time you do. Additionally, the sponge becomes a breeding ground for germs. Instead, use clean fingertips for application, switching fingers or cleaning them between different products or colors.

Buy outfits that promote an hour-glass figure. No matter what the decade, that feminine outline is classic and always fashionable. This is why actresses like Marilyn Monroe are still considered beautiful even with the new model trend toward long and lanky women. Curves are always in as it implies femininity and fertility.

Don't be afraid to experiment. Instead of going with the norm, play with your wardrobe. Try pairing a stiff skirt with a soft and flowing top. Combine dress shoes with your favorite casual pair of jeans. Often the most unusual pairings can turn out to be the most stylish choice.

Complement your style with a wonderful smile. If you walk around looking sad, then it will not matter what you are wearing. A truly fashionable person knows the importance of sporting a beautiful set of pearly whites. You should smile whenever you can. It will make you feel better and keep you looking fashionable.

Use denim jeans to your advantage. They are a staple of everyone's wardrobe that has been around for decades. Wear a stylish blouse or sexy heals with you blue jeans. You can buy 10 pairs of jeans knowing fully well that they will never go out of style and are something you can wear on several different occasions.

Select clothing that is appropriate for your age and the event you are attending. If you are outfitted in clothing that is for people younger or older than you, you will lose the effect you want. Also, if you do not consider the venue, you may stand out in an unpleasant way. You want to look fabulous, but not stick out.

Be sure to follow washing instructions. To keep your clothing looking its best, treat it carefully. Be careful if you are washing or drying anything expensive in a machine. It could fade the clothing or cause it to lose its shape. When in doubt, wash it on gentle and hang the clothing to dry.

Many people do not understand how to wear a jacket properly, and it makes them look silly. If you are going to sport a jacket, you need to wear it appropriately to look good. You must always remember that the bottom button on the jacket is not meant to be buttoned. This will keep you from committing a fashion mix up.

Go ahead and buy an extra if a piece of clothing fits perfectly. It's difficult to find a pair of jeans or a dress that fits right off the rack. When in doubt, stick with what works for you. If you do manage to find something flattering, buy two.

Keep your style updated without spending a lot by using a resale store to sell or trade the clothes you no longer wear. You may sell items online via an auction for some money or you can locate a consignment in your area that carries your desired styles of clothing. Many shops will pay you for your clothes or give you the option to trade for items that are in stock at their store.

When you look in your closet and can't find anything to wear, it's time to take stock and clear out the old to make way for the new. Donate or sell anything that you haven't worn in a year or more. Also get rid of items that no longer flatter your figure.

Understand your own particular body shape and know what styles are the best for you. Analyze your body shape: is it pear-shaped, angular or hourglass? Which shape you are will change which clothes look best on you.

Fashion is a unique concept when it comes to the individual, and you must work to develop your own style. Hopefully this article has helped you with exploring your options regarding fashion and your own unique personal taste. Remember the advice you've read here as you continue learning more pertaining to fashion.