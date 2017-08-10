Getting A Sharper Keep An Eye Out Of Your Old Wardrobe

Have you ever seen a celebrity on television and thought, "I would love to have what he or she is wearing"? If so, then you are in luck. It's pretty easy to have fashion that matches the fashion of your favorite celebrities. Here are some fashion tips that can help you achieve a Hollywood look.

You should always own a white blouse in your basic wardrobe. You can wear practically any color bottom to match. Pair it with slacks for a casual look for work. Wear a full skirt for times when you are going out for a nice dinner. Wear jeans with it for an active look.

When you wear two items of the same color, make sure that the shades are a perfect or near-perfect match. For example, do not wear a navy blue shirt with a midnight blue pair of pants. Even though they are both blue, it does not look as well put together as it would have if both pieces were the same color.

If your locks tend to frizz, seek out a moisturizing conditioner and shampoo set. It will protect your hair and help prevent the follicles from absorbing additional moisture. Avoid volumizing products, even ones containing rice or wheat.

One piece of clothing that never goes out of style is the simple black dress. A black dress looks good on anyone because it produces a slimming effect, which is something all women want. You can find this dress in any discount store, but if you want one that will last, you need to search elsewhere and be willing to spend more money.

Do not wear your hair too dark if you have lighter skin and/or lighter eyes. While darker hair looks nice on people that have darker eyes and skin tones, it will only make you look washed out. If you must darken your hair, put some streaks in it in order to brighten them up.

You should not worry about your sense of fashion being perfect. Try not to aim for perfection, as this is not achievable. Also, if you try too hard, you may look uptight. Make your style your own and don't try to be perfect.

One of the key things that you need to be more fashionable is to get fit. Being fit will help you feel confident and look great. If you are carrying an extra bit of weight then you should start an easy diet and begin doing a bit of exercise on a daily basis.

Accentuate the positive. Look for items of clothing that show off your attributes. If you have a great waistline, look for clothing that features an embellished mid-line or add an attractive belt. If have a great neckline, draw the eye in that direction with a fancy collar or fun necklace.

When you purchase a new coat or jacket, check the vent and arm areas to ensure that they aren't tacked with loose stitches. These threads will only hurt your appearance, so you should get rid of them immediately. You can remove these loose threads by cutting them with a pair of scissors. You can easily do this and your style will increase.

Visit consignment stores for great value on formal wear. Women usually only wear formal gowns once or twice for those special occasions before they do not want to wear it anymore. You can find gowns that are almost brand new at a fraction of the price of a new gown.

To stretch your wardrobe's versatility, fill your wardrobe with a variety of scarves and belts in different patterns and styles. You can use these to add a splash of interest to a solid colored top. You can use these in countless combinations to create a different look each time without needing to buy a different outfit.

Never be afraid of reinventing yourself. There is no rule that says you must always dress one certain way. In fact, if you did, it would be quite boring. Take a look at Madonna. She has changed her look numerous times over the years, which is part of her appeal. If you are thinking of going blonde, do it. If you have had long hair all your life, try out short hair. Life is about taking changes, and that definitely applies to fashion.

One great fashion tip is to pay attention to what specific designer or brand fit you best. This is a very good idea because many times, a designer will mold their outfits around a specific body type or individual so you will find success with much of their clothing options.

A perfect fashion tip that has been proven throughout time is striped tops. This is a great way to add variety to your wardrobe and give you a fresh look. It is also a great way to explore different color options that you may not normally wear in a solid outfit.

Use this advice to create your own style. That can help you walk into a room and command attention. You can tell the world who you are without saying a word. Use what you have learned.