Do You Run To New Style Or Run Away From It

It's a wonderful feeling to look good. If you are in a fashion slump and need a little help, it's hard to know where to get the right information. What is flashy and what is classic? Here are some tips to help you pick pieces that flatter you no matter what the season is.

A good fashion tip is to select your clothing for the day based on color. You don't want to step outside with your shirt and shorts clashing because they're complimentary colors. Experiment with different color combinations and see which colors you like and which color combinations you don't like so much.

Black is a good basic color to wear with other colors, but do not concentrate on wearing black all the time. While wearing black on the bottom half of your body can be somewhat slimming, make sure you jazz your style up by adding something colorful on your upper body.

Hats are a great accessory to match any kind of outfit. For men, there are the typical fisherman hats and baseball caps, but for women, the possibilities run much deeper. For instance, you can wear a cute sun hat, floppy hat or beach hat with any casual dress you own.

Wear clothes that flatter your body type. Just because something is in style does not mean that you should wear it. Every style was created with a certain body type in mind. For example, skinny jeans were not made to make people look skinny; they were made for people that already are thin.

One piece of clothing that never goes out of style is the simple black dress. A black dress looks good on anyone because it produces a slimming effect, which is something all women want. You can find this dress in any discount store, but if you want one that will last, you need to search elsewhere and be willing to spend more money.

Many times, a new jacket will have several loose stitches around the shoulders part or around the vents. These threads can make your whole look appear a little sloppy. You can either use scissors or another tool to remove them, but be sure to take care to not damage the item at all. You can easily do this and your style will increase.

Donate old clothes you never wear. Donating your clothing has several benefits: it helps out those who may not be able to afford new clothes, and because donation centers are typically local, it saves you time trying to find a place to dispose of your old clothing.

Don't be afraid to experiment. Instead of going with the norm, play with your wardrobe. Try pairing a stiff skirt with a soft and flowing top. Combine dress shoes with your favorite casual pair of jeans. Often the most unusual pairings can turn out to be the most stylish choice.

A good fashion tip that applies to everyone is not to get lazy and wear your athletic shoes when you're not actually doing any athletic activities. Athletic shoes are obviously great for the gym, but you should hang them up afterwards and put on a pair of more casual shoes.

When finding the right coat, it is important that you find one with the right fit. A good coat will flatten the shape of your upper body. It should be just loose enough so that you can reach insider to get something out of your breast pocket. Any looser and your look will not be chic.

Make sure that your clothing works with your figure. You might not have the body for low-cut blouses, but your legs are probably just right. Long legs look fantastic with pumps and a skirt. Playing up your assets is the best way to create a look that flatters you.

Nowadays, many famous celebrities aim for extremely extravagant or unique looks featuring many layers, the truth is that sometimes, simple is better. Although there is nothing wrong with aiming for a big look, you can sometimes go over the top. A simple black or red dress can sometimes do wonders for your look.

Accessorize to draw attention to the things you want attention on. This works to take focus away from trouble areas, like a large bottom or shoulders. It also can be used to draw attention to certain things like your eyes or legs. Use accessories to make the most of your outfit.

Go ahead and buy an extra if a piece of clothing fits perfectly. It's difficult to find a pair of jeans or a dress that fits right off the rack. When in doubt, stick with what works for you. If you do manage to find something flattering, buy two.

When purchasing a jacket or coat, you should take note of the number of buttons. The buttons on a coat jacket should never exceed three. Furthermore, a jacket with three buttons should only have the top-most button buttoned. This is an easy step to take that will keep you looking fashionable all day long.

You've got this information under your belt, so you're ready to spruce up your wardrobe. Fashion isn't so much the material and trim that adorn you, as it is a feeling and state of mind. Keep that updated look by sticking to the things that make you feel your best.