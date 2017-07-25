We Take Style And Keep It Fun And Easy

Everyone wants to look fashionable today. You never know when a photo or a video will be taken of you. You can't be sure when an image will be taken with all of the tech gadgets like smartphones and cameras out. To always have great fashion sense, read on for easy tips.

Black is a good basic color to wear with other colors, but do not concentrate on wearing black all the time. While wearing black on the bottom half of your body can be somewhat slimming, make sure you jazz your style up by adding something colorful on your upper body.

If you like a shirt or skirt think about getting it in more than one color. Because clothes come in so many varying cuts and styles, you're likely find it difficult to find clothes that fit well for your body type. When you do just get more than one so that you can feel great more often.

If you are going to a formal event and aren't quite sure what to wear, you can't fail with a simple black dress. No matter what the decade, a simple, little black dress has always been in style and will never go out. Consider this next time you aren't sure what to wear.

When you wear two items of the same color, make sure that the shades are a perfect or near-perfect match. For example, do not wear a navy blue shirt with a midnight blue pair of pants. Even though they are both blue, it does not look as well put together as it would have if both pieces were the same color.

During the summer, you should avoid wearing excess makeup. In the summer, it can get very hot. Therefore, it is not good to wear heavy makeups. A lighter makeup style for the summer will ideally complement your fun summer style, keeping your skin healthy, and you will looking perfectly fashionable.

You should always own a white blouse in your basic wardrobe. You can wear practically any color bottom to match. Pair it with slacks for a casual look for work. Wear a full skirt for times when you are going out for a nice dinner. Wear jeans with it for an active look.

You don't have to spend a lot of money to be fashionable. There are many department stores that carry comparable styles to famous designer fashions. Other stores offer high-fashion brands at low prices because they buy over run styles. Another option is getting a sewing machine and recreating your favorite styles.

One way to make sure that you look great is to find a specific cut or brand that fits you well and buy multiples of it. This is important because you will not always find that perfect outfit, especially if you are shopping at the last minute. Buy more than one of the same color even, just in case it gets damaged somehow.

It's ok to mix up prints and colors in your fashion choices. Many people think that layering a print on top of another print is a fashion no-no, but it can work and look extremely stylish. Just make sure that your clothes have classic lines. It's when you've got multiple prints and crazy clothing shapes that the fashion police will take notice.

Make sure that you dress for each occasion you attend appropriately. If you go to a big fancy dinner, you are going to want to make sure that you wear nice formal attire. However, if you are going to a simple outing with friends, then you don't have to go all out.

When you buy something new, give something away. This is a great way to help someone else, in addition to keeping yourself from having an overflowing closet. It can save you money, too. If you think that you are going to have to give something away every time you buy, you might think more about what you're buying!

When purchasing jeans, go for timeless looks. For example, classic straight leg or boot cut jeans never go out of style. Opt for either of these styles in either a dark denim or slightly faded to remain in style throughout the years. By opting for these styles, you will always be in style no matter the current fashion.

Now that you have the basics in your mind, you can really step out and become a fashion forward person. Take the tips given in this article and use them to assemble looks for yourself that look great and make you feel good. Now that you have the fundamentals, the sky is the limit!