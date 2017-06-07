Style Tips That You Need To Know

Fashion is something that everyone can learn. You may not think so, but it is true! Simply knowing some basic fashion rules and guidelines can really affect your style and how good you look. This article contains some of those fundamental fashion tips you need to know to look your best.

If you are overweight, you have to be very careful about wearing clothes that have stripes. Make sure you wear vertical stripes if you are going to wear any at all. Wearing stripes that run horizontally will only do the trick of making you look larger than you really are.

You are going to want to talk to your friends and coworkers about how you dress. They can help you figure out what you are doing that works, and what you might want to change about how you dress. Since they see you every day, they can be the ones you go to for advice.

Wear light colors when you go out on a sunny summer day. Light colors reflect the sunlight and will keep you cooler. Dark colors tend to retain heat and can make you hot. Clothing in white is the most ideal for a warm day in the summer because it reflects light the best.

Are you on a search for new jeans? There are lots of fits as well as sizes when it comes to jeans. It can all be a little overwhelming. Stay simple and pick straight leg, boot cut or another traditional cut. These basics will fit most wardrobes and work well for almost everyone.

Always dress respectfully for the occasion. Don't wear a tube top if you're going to a wedding, and don't shorts to the prom. Learn to respect fashion traditions, even if you're tempted to defy them for no good reason. Is it really going to hurt to to put on that tie Mom wants you to wear to church? Showing respect in how you dress will gain you respect in return.

Do not wear your hair too dark if you have lighter skin and/or lighter eyes. While darker hair looks nice on people that have darker eyes and skin tones, it will only make you look washed out. If you must darken your hair, put some streaks in it in order to brighten them up.

By increasing the amount of water that you drink, you can help protect your nails from dryness. Your nails and cuticles may be dry due to lack of hydration. When the weather outside is cold and heaters suck the moisture from inside air, this can be critical. Shea butter creams are best to use on your hands at least once daily. You may also wish to apply shea butter and/or a heavy hand cream to your hands then don a pair of cotton gloves while sleeping.

Save money by shopping online. If you are a fashionista on a budget, check online before you splurge on your wardrobe. There are websites dedicated to deals and coupons that can save you serious cash on clothes by your favorite designers. Shopping online also gives you an easy way to compare prices and ensure you are getting the most bang for your fashion buck.

Do not hesitate to experiment with new things even if this goes against current fashion trends. Until you give it a try, you don't know whether or not it will look nice. Mixing and matching is a great way to play with colors, materials, styles, etc. You may be able to create something very unique that you look great in.

Keep some basic items, like scarves, camisoles and cardigans in many colors in your wardrobe. You can use these to layer and make many different styles from the same articles of clothes. This is a great way to provide your self with many different fashion options for less money.

When shopping for vintage clothing, don't make assumptions based on the size on the tag. A size 8 in the 1950s fits differently than a modern size 8, so save yourself some disappointments by always trying items on before buying them. Once you get a feel for how sizes have changed through the decades, you will have a better idea of what to look for.

When selecting a swimsuit, there are many things you can do to minimize figure flaws and emphasize the right parts of your body. For instance, if you have bigger hips, emphasize your legs and accentuate your small waist by wearing a suit that is cut high on the thigh. Look into more options for swimsuit wear as well.

As you may now know it doesn't require an insane amount of knowledge to figure out how to get a good fashion sense. WIth everything that you learned try and apply yourself so that you can improve the way you look, and people will appreciate the new styles you have made for yourself.