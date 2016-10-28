Style Tips That Will Make You Look Amazing

Fashion is not just about what your appearance. It is a state of mind. It's about showing off your personality instantly. If you're dressing well, you are putting forth something great about yourself prior to speaking. Read this fashion advice to make a positive statement about yourself.

If you have to wear stockings, make sure that you wear some that fit you very well and are not too large or too small. Wearing the wrong size can make you very uncomfortable and it does not look good for you if you have to adjust them in public areas.

If you want to buy a new cologne or perfume, try a sample from the store first. Spray the scent on, and wait around fifteen minutes. Smell to see how it interacts with your own natural scent. Just because you like the way, it smells on another person does not guarantee that it will have the same scent on you.

A good fashion tip is to select your clothing for the day based on color. You don't want to step outside with your shirt and shorts clashing because they're complimentary colors. Experiment with different color combinations and see which colors you like and which color combinations you don't like so much.

Accentuate the positive. Look for items of clothing that show off your attributes. If you have a great waistline, look for clothing that features an embellished mid-line or add an attractive belt. If have a great neckline, draw the eye in that direction with a fancy collar or fun necklace.

Consider keeping a tailor's number on hand. While many people can fit into the mass-produced sizes available at most retailers, clothes look and feel better when tailored. A tailor can either make or refine most clothing that you want to wear. If you really like a particular piece from your favorite store, yet it could use an adjustment, call your tailor.

If you notice your nail polish is becoming too thick, do not despair. Try adding a few drops of acetone based polish remover into the bottle. Shake, and check the consistency. Continue to do this until it is useable again. You will extend the use of your polish, and save money in the process.

Pick top or bottom to accentuate sexily, but never both. The line between looking sexy and looking trashy can be very thin; however, this rule of thumb should suffice. When you accentuate your upper or lower body, keep the other half stylish, yet conservative. Bear in mind, this rule applies to men or women.

Embrace your imperfections. Although society says that we should all look a certain way, the truth is that our imperfections really make us beautiful. For instance, think of Cindy Crawford and her mole. She just would not look the same without the mole, and it actually makes her a beautiful, unique woman. Everyone has some type of imperfection, even if you can't visibly see it.

Don't attempt to have a flawless style. No one is perfect. Also, if you attempt perfection, you may look like you are investing too much time and effort into the process. Many of the greatest looks of all time come from people who are not afraid to emphasize their flaws.

A very important fashion tip is to make sure that your pants are the correct length. This is important because having pants that are too long or short can be a critical mistake in looking good. Be sure to plan for the type of shoes that you will be wearing because it will make a huge difference.

Knowing what the purpose of certain footwear is a good way to avoid any fashion mix ups. For example, sandals were designed to be worn by people going to the beach or for people at the pool. Therefore, you should not wear your sandals all the time as it is unfashionable.

Clean your clothes regularly. That goes without saying, but that goes for clothes that you have to have dry cleaned. Clean clothes last longer and look fresher. Cleaning your clothes helps them to maintain their new appearance. Just be sure to follow the care instructions on the label, so they continue to look great.

Showing a little skin never hurt anyone, but make sure that you are not showing entirely too much. When you go overboard and leave very little to the imagination, that is not considered sexy. It is a good idea to wear a backless dress or a semi-sheer top, but a see-through shirt with nothing under is tasteless.

Treat fashioned advice as guidelines, not hard-and-fast rules. If you have a beloved piece in your wardrobe that isn't technically in style, wear it anyway! Make it your own, and incorporate a trendy touch into your outfit to make your ensemble look intentional. Wear your favorite items with confidence, and remember, new trends always start somewhere.

Switch your handbag when you wear the same clothes again. If you wore your navy blue suit last week and took your navy blue bag with you, this time switch it up with a zebra print bag. That way your look looks fresh and you get to use pieces you may not have used.

Know what colors look best with your complexion, eye color, hair color, etc. The key to dressing your best means making your complexion look youthful and radiant and bringing out the colors of your eyes and hair. Understand what color look the best on you and which of those colors look best together.

Do you feel better about dressing stylishly, now? It shouldn't be difficult to find ways that increase your fashion finds on any budget. Find a style you look and begin incorporating it into your wardrobe.